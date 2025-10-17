Bob Myers joins Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment as president, leaving ESPN role

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Bob Myers was announced Friday as president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a move that sends the two-time NBA executive of the year as general manager of the Golden State Warriors back into sports management.

Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the co-founders and managing partners of HBSE, said Myers will work with them “to deliver championship-caliber teams to the communities they serve.”

Myers had already been working in an advisory role with Harris, who is managing partner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders. By bringing him more under the HBSE umbrella, Myers will also be involved with other properties the company is involved on some level with — including the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils, Crystal Palace of the Premier League, and NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I have been fortunate to know Josh and David for a long time, and I’ve always greatly admired them and respected how they’ve built such an impressive global sports portfolio,” Myers said in a release announcing the move. “This role was intriguing because it provides the opportunity to work with some of the industry’s most talented leaders and executives across the world’s biggest sports leagues. … This is the type of challenge and opportunity I was looking for.”

Myers was a sports agent for 14 years before joining the Warriors’ front office in 2011. He was with Golden State for 12 seasons, getting promoted quickly to general manager and eventually being given the title of president as well. The Warriors won four NBA titles in his time there.

“Our goal has been to hire, grow, and retain the best and brightest executives in the world and we are a stronger, more dynamic organization with the addition of Bob Myers,” Harris and Blitzer said in a statement.

Myers most recently had been working as an NBA analyst and color commentator for ESPN. He aided Harris on the hirings of Commanders coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters in 2024.

