Portland faces conference rival Golden State

By AP News

Golden State Warriors (1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-1, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -1.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays Portland in Western Conference action Friday.

Portland finished 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 110.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.9 last season.

Golden State finished 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 16.9 from the free-throw line and 46.2 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Warriors: Alex Toohey: day to day (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Moses Moody: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

