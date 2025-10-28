Skip to main content
Golden State and Los Angeles square off in conference matchup

By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-1, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads to Golden State for a Western Conference matchup.

Golden State went 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Warriors averaged 113.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.5 last season.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall, 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Clippers averaged 112.9 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.3% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Alex Toohey: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Al Horford: out (toe).

Clippers: Kobe Sanders: out (knee), Jordan Miller: out (hamstring), Bradley Beal: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

