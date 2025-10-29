Skip to main content
Oklahoma City plays Washington, looks for 6th straight victory

By AP News

Washington Wizards (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-0, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Washington.

Oklahoma City finished 68-14 overall a season ago while going 36-6 at home. The Thunder averaged 120.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.6 last season.

Washington finished 18-64 overall with a 10-31 record on the road a season ago. The Wizards gave up 120.4 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: day to day (back), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: day to day (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Joe: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

