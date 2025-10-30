New Orleans faces Los Angeles on 4-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -8.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to end its four-game slide with a win against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games last season. The Clippers averaged 112.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.2 last season.

New Orleans finished 21-61 overall and 13-38 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 119.3 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kobe Sanders: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Bradley Beal: day to day (back).

Pelicans: Kevon Looney: out (knee), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press