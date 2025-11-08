Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
50.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Okorie leads Stanford against Montana after 26-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Montana Grizzlies (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Montana after Ebuka Okorie scored 26 points in Stanford’s 89-79 win over the Portland State Vikings.

Stanford went 17-3 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cardinal averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

Montana finished 18-3 in Big Sky games and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 35.8 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.