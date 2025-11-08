Okorie leads Stanford against Montana after 26-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Montana after Ebuka Okorie scored 26 points in Stanford’s 89-79 win over the Portland State Vikings.

Stanford went 17-3 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cardinal averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

Montana finished 18-3 in Big Sky games and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 35.8 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

By The Associated Press