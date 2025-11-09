Los Angeles faces Atlanta, looks to stop 3-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (5-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-5, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup against Atlanta as losers of three games in a row.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Clippers averaged 19.3 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second-chance points and 31.6 bench points last season.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall with a 19-23 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 118.2 points per game last season, 55.1 in the paint, 19.1 off of turnovers and 17.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kobe Sanders: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (injury management).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (quad), Luke Kennard: day to day (illness), Trae Young: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press