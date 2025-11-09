Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles faces Atlanta, looks to stop 3-game skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Atlanta Hawks (5-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-5, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup against Atlanta as losers of three games in a row.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Clippers averaged 19.3 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second-chance points and 31.6 bench points last season.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall with a 19-23 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 118.2 points per game last season, 55.1 in the paint, 19.1 off of turnovers and 17.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kobe Sanders: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (injury management).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (quad), Luke Kennard: day to day (illness), Trae Young: out (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.