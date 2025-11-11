LeBron James to practice with Lakers’ G League affiliate, showing more progress in his return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James will practice with the G League’s South Bay Lakers this week as he prepares to begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed the plan for the 40-year-old James on Monday before his team’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets. Redick initially said James was “literally practicing with South Bay today,” but the team later clarified that the workout will happen later in the week because the South Bay team is off Monday.

James has yet to practice or play with the Lakers this season after developing sciatica near the start of training camp. The team has refused to put a timetable on James’ recovery, and James hasn’t spoken extensively to reporters since media day in late September.

The Lakers got off to an impressive 7-2 start to the season despite significant injury problems for James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

After getting routed by the similarly undermanned Atlanta Hawks last weekend, the Lakers are playing the second game of a five-game road trip in Charlotte.

James isn’t currently expected to join the Lakers on the trip, but Reaves is back in the lineup against the Hornets after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles’ next home game is Nov. 18 against Utah.

When James steps on the court this season, he will break the record for most NBA seasons played. The leading scorer in NBA history began his career in October 2003, less than a year before the birth of Bronny James, his oldest son and current teammate.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA