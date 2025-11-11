Skip to main content
Charlotte takes on Milwaukee, looks to stop 3-game slide

By AP News

Milwaukee Bucks (7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup against Milwaukee as losers of three games in a row.

Charlotte finished 19-63 overall and 10-42 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 45.0 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out (acl), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Collin Sexton: out (neck), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

