Houston plays Orlando, seeks 5th straight home win

By AP News

Orlando Magic (7-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (8-3, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Rockets face Orlando.

Houston finished 52-30 overall last season while going 29-12 at home. The Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game last season, 51.5 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 17.0 on fast breaks.

Orlando went 41-41 overall with a 19-22 record on the road last season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee), Paolo Banchero: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

