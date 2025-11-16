Pistons play the Pacers on 9-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (1-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into a matchup against Indiana as winners of nine games in a row.

The Pistons are 7-2 in conference play. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.8 boards. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons with 12.0 rebounds.

The Pacers are 0-4 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 0-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons’ 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Javonte Green is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 9-1, averaging 119.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 106.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Cade Cunningham: day to day (hip), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: out (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press