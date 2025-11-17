Memphis faces San Antonio, looks to end 4-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (4-10, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to break its four-game skid with a win against San Antonio.

The Spurs are 4-0 against division opponents. San Antonio is sixth in the league with 18.2 fast break points per game led by Devin Vassell averaging 3.5.

The Grizzlies are 2-1 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Memphis is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Spurs allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is scoring 26.2 points per game with 12.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 28.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games.

Cedric Coward is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 26.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 107.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf), Victor Wembanyama: day to day (calf).

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Ja Morant: day to day (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: day to day (quad), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

