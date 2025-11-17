Chicago faces Denver, aims to break 5-game slide

Chicago Bulls (6-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (10-2, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -13.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to stop its five-game skid with a victory over Denver.

The Nuggets have gone 6-0 in home games. Denver scores 124.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game.

The Bulls are 1-5 on the road. Chicago is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Nuggets’ 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Bulls allow. The Bulls are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.8% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 28.7 points per game with 13.0 rebounds and 10.9 assists for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 23.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 75.0% over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is averaging 21.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 122.9 points, 48.2 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 122.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: day to day (arm), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Julian Strawther: day to day (back), Nikola Jokic: day to day (wrist).

Bulls: Zach Collins: day to day (wrist), Tre Jones: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press