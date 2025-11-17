Utah plays Los Angeles after Markkanen’s 47-point game

Utah Jazz (5-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Los Angeles Lakers after Lauri Markkanen scored 47 points in the Jazz’s 150-147 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers are 7-3 in conference games. Los Angeles is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Jazz are 2-5 in conference games. Utah ranks second in the NBA with 48.3 rebounds per game. Jusuf Nurkic paces the Jazz with 9.5.

The Lakers make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (47.3%). The Jazz average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 34.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nurkic is scoring 7.2 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 47.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 115.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 117.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (sciatica), Rui Hachimura: day to day (calf), Marcus Smart: day to day (illness), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle).

Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (hamstring), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press