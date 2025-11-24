Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Jaylen Brown’s 35 points lead Celtics in a 138-129 victory over the short-handed Magic

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Magic Celtics Basketball

Magic Celtics Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Josh Minott scored 12 of his 16 points in the second quarter when Boston shot 81.8% as the Celtics beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 138-129 on Sunday night.

Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Payton Pritchard chipped in with 19 and eight assists for the Celtics, who were coming off a tough home loss to Brooklyn on Friday. Brown also had eight assists.

The Celtics nearly squandered a 26-point, third-quarter lead. But, Brown scored 12 straight points. The Magic whittled away at their deficit and closed within six points in the final minute.

Jett Howard scored a season-high 30 points for the Magic, who were missing three of their top five scorers and had their three-game winning streak snapped. Desmond Bane had 18 points and Franz Wagner 15.

Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley was back back after missing the second half of a victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday due to illness.

Boston connected on 18 of 22 shots in the second quarter, turning a five-point lead after one period into an 80-57 edge at halftime.

Minott was 5 for 5 from the floor, connecting on two attempts from 3-point range.

Pritchard keyed a quick 10-3 spurt with a steal and layup before hitting a 3-pointer from the right corner 11 seconds later that made it 66-49. He also made a mid-range jumper with two seconds left in the half, capping the Celtics’ 48 points in the period.

Coming off the victory at home against the Knicks, the Magic seemed a bit sluggish and had their franchise record-tying string of eight straight quarters of 30-or-more points end in the opening quarter as they were held to 27 points.

Up next

Magic: At the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game trip.

Celtics: Host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.