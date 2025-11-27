Knicks and Bucks meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Milwaukee Bucks (8-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -6.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks travel to play the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Knicks have gone 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bucks are 6-7 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee allows 118.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Knicks average 120.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 118.6 the Bucks allow. The Bucks are shooting 48.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.6% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Knicks 121-111 in their last matchup on Oct. 29. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 37 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 33 points over the last 10 games.

Kyle Kuzma is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bucks. Ryan Rollins is averaging 26.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 124.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Bucks: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: day to day (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hamstring).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press