Pacers beat Wizards 119-86 in NBA Cup game between 2 of the league’s worst teams

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 119-86 on Friday night in an NBA Cup game between two of the league’s worst teams.

Bennedict Mathurin added 20 points, and T.J. McConnell had 14 points and eight assists to help Indiana end a three-game losing streak and improve to 3-16. Washington dropped to 2-16 to replace the Pacers in last place.

Injury-ravaged Indiana has plummeted without Tyrese Haliburton, the star guard who tore his right Achilles in the Pacers’ Game 7 loss to Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals.

Alex Sarr had 24 points and eight rebounds for Washington. The Wizards ended a 14-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 132-113 home victory over Atlanta in NBA Cup play.

Siakam had 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in the first half to help Indiana to a 64-52 lead. The Pacers led 94-83 after three quarters.

Both teams were 1-3 in NBA Cup play.

Up next

Wizards: Host Milwaukee on Monday night

Pacers: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

___

