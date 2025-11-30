Pelicans center Kevon Looney returns to face former Warriors team, having won 3 titles with team

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney will long be remembered for doing it all for the Golden State Warriors over a memorable decade, content being a quiet leader who went about his business without fanfare, without the need for praise or accolades.

He put on the uniform night after night, crashed the boards as an elite rebounder, and contributed with heart and effort — playing nearly 300 games in a row during one remarkable stretch.

“So many memories that come through when I think about my time here, but I would just like to be remembered as being a tough guy, a guy that showed up every night, a guy that brought his hard hat every night, a guy that never complained about anything,” Looney said as he returned to face his former team for the first time at Chase Center since joining the New Orleans Pelicans during the offseason. “Whatever I was asked to do I went out there and tried to do it to the best of my ability is kind of how I want to be remembered.”

A member of three Warriors championship teams, Looney embraced any role for coach Steve Kerr — starting, coming off the bench, even playing minimal or no minutes at times if that was best for the team.

The veteran center signed a two-year, $16 million contract and is in his 11th NBA season after winning championships with Golden State, playing 289 straight games including playoffs for the fifth-longest such run in team history and 254 in the regular season — good for seventh-longest.

He is averaging 2.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his first season for New Orleans.

Looney set out to play all 82 games in 2021-22 and did so — even when the medical staff suggested he might benefit from a breather — then accomplished the same thing again the next season while earning the nickname “Iron Man Loon ” for his dependability.

There have been adjustments leaving the familiarity of the Bay Area and starting fresh across the country, but Looney is embracing becoming part of the community and noted “Southern hospitality is a real thing.”

“It was no hard feelings. Ten years I have a lot of great memories, more great than bad,” Looney said of his time with the Warriors. “There were times I probably didn’t deserve an opportunity and the coaching staff put me out there. It kind of all balances out and it’s all love. Those guys are like my family. … When I come back here all I can think about is all the winning we did. Even last year the year was up and down but we still made it pretty far and got to the second round.”

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer