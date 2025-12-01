Luka Doncic, Lakers start fast, beat Pelicans 133-121 for 7th straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 20 of his 34 points in the first quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers raced to their seventh straight victory, 133-121 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Doncic also had 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers win for the 13th time in 15 games. Austin Reaves added 33 points and eight assists, Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Rui Hachimura scored 14 points.

LeBron James sau out to rest a sore left foot. He made his season debut Nov. 18 and played in four games after recovering from sciatica.

Saddiq Bey had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Bryce McGowens added 23 points for the Pelicans. They have lost 11 of 12.

New Orleans was short-handed with Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Trey Murphy III (elbow) watching from the bench.

The Lakers dominated the first half, leading 46-27 after one quarter and 77-57 at the half. It was the most points the Lakers had scored in any quarter this season and tied for the fifth most in an opening quarter in franchise history. The 77 first-half points matched the Lakers’ most in a half this season.

The Pelicans found their offense in the third quarter, shooting 62.5% from the floor in the period and pulling to 100-89.

