Toronto plays Portland, aims for 8th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (8-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (14-7, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Raptors play Portland.

The Raptors are 7-2 on their home court. Toronto averages 117.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 5-6 in road games. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 118.3 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

The Raptors are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers score 5.4 more points per game (118.3) than the Raptors give up (112.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is shooting 47.4% and averaging 21.5 points for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jerami Grant is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Deni Avdija is averaging 31.0 points and 19.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 115.9 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: RJ Barrett: out (knee), Jakob Poeltl: out (injury management).

Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan: day to day (illness), Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press