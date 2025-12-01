Atlanta takes on Detroit following Johnson’s 41-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (13-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Detroit Pistons after Jalen Johnson scored 41 points in the Hawks’ 142-134 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pistons are 12-4 in conference play. Detroit ranks eighth in the NBA giving up just 114.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Pistons average 119.8 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 116.6 the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Pistons allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 19 the Pistons won 120-112 led by 25 points from Cade Cunningham, while Johnson scored 25 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

Onyeka Okongwu is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 41.0 points and 14.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 123.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 124.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 33.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Jalen Duren: day to day (leg), Duncan Robinson: day to day (ankle), Bobi Klintman: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee).

Hawks: N’Faly Dante: out (mcl), Nikola Đurisic: out (elbow), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Trae Young: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press