Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host conference foe Detroit

Detroit Pistons (17-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-13, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The Bucks are 2-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Cunningham averaging 9.3.

The Bucks make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (44.5%). The Pistons average 118.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 118.2 the Bucks allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Bucks 129-116 in their last matchup on Nov. 23. Cunningham led the Pistons with 29 points, and Ryan Rollins led the Bucks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 30 points, five assists and three steals over the past 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Caris LeVert is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck), Gary Harris: day to day (achilles).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Duncan Robinson: day to day (ankle), Bobi Klintman: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press