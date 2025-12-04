Sengun, Durant lead Rockets to 121-95 victory over the Kings

HOUSTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Durant scored 24 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 121-95 on Wednesday night.

Amen Thompson finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets, who bounced back from a loss to Utah to avoid dropping consecutive games for the first time since their first two games of the season.

Thompson shot 8 of 16 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Sengun also had four steals and Durant finished with eight assists.

Maxime Raynaud finished with 25 points and six rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk had 25 points, five assists and two steals.

Sacramento led 52-51 at halftime but the Rockets surged ahead with a 10-0 run in the third quarter. Sengun scored 20 points in the second half.

The Rockets shot 52.7% and outrebounded the Kings 62-32.

Up next

Kings: Visit Miami on Saturday.

Rockets: Host Phoenix on Friday.

