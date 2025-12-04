Sengun and the Rockets host conference foe Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (13-9, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-5, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on Phoenix in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Rockets have gone 7-4 against Western Conference teams. Houston is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Suns are 12-8 in conference games. Phoenix ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Devin Booker averaging 6.7.

The 121.7 points per game the Rockets score are 8.0 more points than the Suns allow (113.7). The Suns average 6.7 more points per game (117.0) than the Rockets give up to opponents (110.3).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 114-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 24 points and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Booker is averaging 25 points and 6.7 assists for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 50.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Tari Eason: out (oblique).

Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Devin Booker: day to day (groin), Grayson Allen: day to day (illness), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press