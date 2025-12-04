Oklahoma City puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (7-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Dallas aiming to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The Thunder are 17-1 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference scoring 122.3 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Mavericks have gone 4-10 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.6%). The Mavericks average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Thunder allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 101-94 on Oct. 28. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 22 points and six assists over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 121.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-5, averaging 114.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Alex Caruso: day to day (quad), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Luguentz Dort: day to day (adductor).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out (foot), P.J. Washington: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press