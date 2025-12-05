New York puts home win streak on the line against Utah

Utah Jazz (8-13, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -15.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Knicks take on Utah.

The Knicks have gone 11-1 at home. New York is sixth in the NBA averaging 120.2 points and is shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Jazz are 2-7 on the road. Utah averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Knicks’ 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Jazz allow. The Jazz average 5.7 more points per game (118.7) than the Knicks give up (113.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 22.7 points per game with 12.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 8.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 30.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 121.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 31.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: day to day (hamstring).

Jazz: Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (rib), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press