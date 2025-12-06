Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kon Knueppel hits 5 3-pointers, scores 21 points to lead Hornets past Raptors, 111-86

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Hornets Raptors Basketball

Hornets Raptors Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

TORONTO (AP) — Kon Knueppel hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 111-86 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Knueppel added eight assists, and Miles Bridges had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had 11 points, two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes before leaving the game with left ankle soreness.

Immanuel Quickley scored a season-high 31 points for Toronto. The Raptors lost at home to the Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 the night before.

Scottie Barnes had 13 points and five assists. Raptors reserve forward Jamison Battle left the game with 11 minutes left after spraining his left ankle.

Up next

Hornets: Host Denver on Sunday night.

Raptors: Host Boston on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.