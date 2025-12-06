Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sacramento takes on Miami, looks to break 4-game skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings (5-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to stop its four-game slide with a victory over Miami.

The Heat are 10-2 in home games. Miami is second in the NBA with 29.9 assists per game. Davion Mitchell leads the Heat averaging 7.8.

The Kings are 2-10 in road games. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference scoring 49.0 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.8.

The Heat are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is scoring 11.9 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 28.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 119.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (toe).

Kings: Dennis Schroder: out (hip), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.