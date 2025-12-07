Pat Spencer scores career-high 19 in first NBA start as Warriors beat Cavaliers 99-94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pat Spencer scored a career-high 19 points in his first NBA start and the Golden State Warriors shook off an awful-shooting first quarter to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-94 Saturday night.

It was the third consecutive game the third-year guard has scored at least 15. His three 3-pointers were a career high.

Gui Santos added 14 points, Buddy Hield scored 13 in his first start of the season and Quinton Post had 12. The short-handed Warriors have won three of four, despite missing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Al Horford.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 29 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Evan Mobley scored 18 and Darius Garland 17. The Cavaliers, who were missing Jarrett Allen and Lonzo Ball, have dropped five of seven.

The Warriors shot 4 of 23 in the opening 12 minutes, tied for second-worst shooting quarter in the league this season, and trailed 18-12. They were 29 of 63 the rest of the way.

The Cavaliers shot a season-worst 34.6% from the field, going 37 of 107. They were 10 of 42 on 3-pointers, with the 23.6% shooting rate also a season low.

Golden State had a 14-point lead in the third quarter and was up 72-62 going into the fourth before Cleveland made a late comeback.

The Cavs went on a 15-5 run to get within 96-94 with 11 seconds remaining. Santos made his first free throw, but missed his second. Cleveland called time, but Mitchell missed what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left.

Spencer then made both of his foul shots to put it out of reach.

The Cavs were up 23-14 before the Warriors went on a 27-8 run during a nearly seven-minute span in the second quarter. Golden State was 8 of 10 from field, including five 3-pointers and had eight players score during the run. Cleveland shot 3 of 27.

