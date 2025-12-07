Anthony Davis bounces back from rough game with 29 points as Mavs beat Rockets 122-109

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 29 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 122-109 on Saturday night to finish a back-to-back coming off a blowout loss at defending champion Oklahoma City.

Davis went 14 of 19 from the field a night after making just one of nine shots and scoring two points in 24 minutes in a 132-111 loss to the Thunder. It was fewest points of the 10-time All-Star’s career when playing at least 20 minutes.

Kevin Durant scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half but ended up not playing in the fourth quarter after the Mavericks outscored Houston 37-20 in the third and took a 21-point lead early in the fourth. The game was tied at halftime.

Cooper Flagg had 19 points, and one of his three assists came on a nifty transition bounce pass to Ryan Nembhard for a 98-77 lead. Brandon Williams scored 20 points as the backup point guard to Nembhard, the rookie who had 11 points and seven assists in his sixth consecutive start, the first of his career.

P.J. Washington, who missed the previous four games after injuring his right ankle by landing on a loose ball during pregame warmups at the Los Angeles Clippers, had consecutive dunks during a 14-0 run in the third quarter and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Naji Marshall beat the third-quarter buzzer with his only 3-pointer and scored 15 points.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22 points and Aaron Holiday added 19 for the Rockets, who were without forward Alperen Sengun on both nights of a back-to-back due to an illness.

Davis was 6 of 7 in the third quarter, when the Mavericks shot 73% (16 of 22).

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer