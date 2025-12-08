Raptors and Knicks meet Tuesday in NBA Cup group stage

New York Knicks (16-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks travel to play the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Raptors are 13-6 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 53.8 points per game in the paint led by Scottie Barnes averaging 10.5.

The Knicks are 4-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 4.6.

The Raptors average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up (14.7). The Knicks average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Raptors allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 30 the Knicks won 116-94 led by 22 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Immanuel Quickley scored 19 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Raptors. Barnes is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28 points and 6.4 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 119.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: RJ Barrett: out (knee), Jamison Battle: out (ankle).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf).

