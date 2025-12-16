Skip to main content
Aldama, Grizzlies square off against the Timberwolves

By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (11-14, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-9, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Minnesota in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Timberwolves are 12-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.5 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Timberwolves with 10.3 boards.

The Grizzlies are 11-8 in conference play. Memphis has a 5-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Timberwolves’ 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 23.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-3, averaging 116.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Mike Conley: day to day (achilles), Anthony Edwards: day to day (foot).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Javon Small: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

