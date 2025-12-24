Skip to main content
Bane's work on both ends helps Magic hold off Trail Blazers, 110-106

By AP News
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 23 points, Anthony Black added 22 and the Orlando Magic turned back Portland’s comeback attempt Tuesday night for a 110-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

After trailing by 17 in the third quarter, the Blazers took a one-point lead early in the fourth before Tyus Jones answered with a 3-pointer and Wendell Carter Jr. hit a jumper for the Magic.

Shaedon Sharpe had a chance to tie it with 38.9 seconds left but made only one of two free throws, leaving Portland down 107-106.

Bane missed a pull-up jumper at the other end, then blocked a layup attempt by 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan with 12 seconds remaining to preserve the lead. Bane sank two free throws to make it 109-106 and Deni Avdija missed a long 3 for the Trail Blazers before Black added a foul shot for the final margin.

