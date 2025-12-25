New Orleans plays Phoenix, aims for 5th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (16-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8-23, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Pelicans play Phoenix.

The Pelicans are 4-19 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 6-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Suns have gone 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.0.

The Pelicans average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Suns give up (12.8). The Suns average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 11 the Suns won 121-98 led by 42 points from Grayson Allen, while Trey Murphy III scored 21 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 26.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.4 points and 6.6 assists for the Suns. Royce O’Neale is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 124.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle).

Suns: Grayson Allen: out (injury management), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

