Washington hosts Memphis in cross-conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (15-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the Washington Wizards host Santi Aldama and the Memphis Grizzlies in out-of-conference action.

The Wizards have gone 3-10 at home. Washington is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-8 away from home. Memphis ranks sixth in the league with 29.1 assists per game led by Vince Williams Jr. averaging 5.0.

The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 14.9 per game the Wizards allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won 130-122 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. McCollum led the Wizards with 28 points, and Aldama led the Grizzlies with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 23.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aldama is scoring 14.3 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 24.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Corey Kispert: day to day (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press