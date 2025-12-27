New Orleans and Phoenix meet for conference matchup

Phoenix Suns (17-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8-24, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes New Orleans and Phoenix square off on Saturday.

The Pelicans are 4-20 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 2.9.

The Suns are 16-12 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is ninth in the NBA allowing just 113.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Pelicans are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 115-108 in the last matchup on Dec. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists over the past 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points and five assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 121.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press