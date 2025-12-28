Karl-Anthony Towns scores 36 and Jalen Brunson adds 34 as Knicks hold off struggling Hawks 128-125

ATLANTA (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 36 points with 16 rebounds, Jalen Brunson had 34 points and the New York Knicks survived Atlanta’s late comeback attempt to beat the slumping Hawks 128-125 on Saturday night.

The Hawks lost their sixth straight to wrap up a crushing 0-5 homestand. Atlanta is 5-11 overall at home.

Towns made 17 of 18 free throws while helping the Knicks take a dominant 56-38 advantage in rebounds.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored 25 points, had a steal and basket with 48 seconds remaining to give the Hawks a 125-124 lead. OG Anunoby made two free throws as the Knicks reclaimed the lead and, after he stole the ball following Trae Young’s pass, padded the lead with two more free throws.

Onyeka Okongwu led the Hawks with 31 points and 14 rebounds. Jalen Johnson recorded his 13th consecutive double-double with 20 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds before fouling out in the final minute.

The Knicks held out forward Josh Hart, who suffered a right ankle sprain in Thursday’s 126-124 win over Cleveland. Guard Deuce McBride (left ankle sprain) also was inactive.

“I hope I don’t have to increase guys’ minutes,” said Knicks coach Mike Brown before the game. Rookie Mohamed Diawara of France was the fill-in starter for Hart.

Young, who had 30 points and seven assists in Friday night’s 126-111 home loss to Miami, scored only nine points with 10 assists while playing back-to-back nights for the first time since missing 21 games with a right MCL knee sprain.

Anunoby had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who have won nine of 11 including two straight.

