Sharpe scores 26 as Blazers beat Celtics 114-108

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 points including 5 of 8 from 3-point range and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 114-108 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Deni Avdija added 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Blazers, Toumani Camara scored 20 points, and Donovan Clingan had 18 points and 18 rebounds. Caleb Love added 18 points off the bench.

The Celtics, whose four-game winning streak was snapped, were led by Jaylen Brown with 37 points on 14 of 23 shooting. It was Brown’s ninth game in a row with 30 or more points, tying Larry Bird for the franchise record of consecutive 30-plus point games. Paul Pierce is third with seven.

Anfernee Simons scored 13 points off the bench in his first game against his former team, but the Celtics shot 43% overall and 29% (13 of 45) from 3-point range.

Rookie Hugo Gonzalez also scored 13 points for Boston.

The Celtics led 63-55 at halftime, but Portland pulled ahead by outscoring Boston 31-22 in the third quarter.

Derrick White’s driving layup with 4:47 to play made it 100-all, but Love’s 3-pointer with 4:30 left put Portland ahead to stay.

