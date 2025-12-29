Atlanta faces Oklahoma City, looks to halt 6-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (15-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-5, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -16.5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to end its six-game losing streak with a win over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 15-2 on their home court. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.4.

The Hawks are 10-7 in road games. Atlanta is second in the league scoring 17.8 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 3.9.

The Thunder’s 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 43.3% the Thunder’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Hawks 117-100 in their last meeting on Oct. 25. Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 31 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunder. Holmgren is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 23.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 123.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 32.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Jaylin Williams: day to day (foot).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (reconditioning), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee), Trae Young: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press