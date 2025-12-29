Phoenix faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (18-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (7-23, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -10.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Washington.

The Wizards are 4-10 on their home court. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 125.4 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 47.3%.

The Suns have gone 8-8 away from home. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Wizards average 113.6 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 113.7 the Suns allow. The Suns average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Wizards give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is shooting 51.0% and averaging 18.2 points for the Wizards. CJ McCollum is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.4 points and 6.5 assists for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 115.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (hip).

Suns: Ryan Dunn: day to day (knee), Grayson Allen: out (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press