Indiana faces Miami, aims to stop home slide

Miami Heat (20-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (7-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its seven-game home losing streak with a win against Miami.

The Pacers are 5-19 against conference opponents. Indiana is 3-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Heat are 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers average 110.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 117.4 the Heat give up. The Heat average 120.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the 119.5 the Pacers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 142-116 in the last matchup on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is scoring 23.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 12.3 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 24.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 112.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 119.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out (thumb), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (back), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Heat: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press