Watson and Denver take on the Bucks in non-conference play

By AP News

Milwaukee Bucks (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (25-13, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Denver Nuggets in non-conference play.

The Nuggets are 10-6 on their home court. Denver has the league’s highest scoring offense averaging 123.1 points while shooting 50.5% from the field.

The Bucks have gone 8-12 away from home. Milwaukee is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (46.6%). The Bucks are shooting 48.6% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.2% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Watson is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.5 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bucks. Ryan Rollins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 117.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points per game.

Bucks: 5-4, averaging 111.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Spencer Jones: out (foot), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Jamal Murray: out (ankle).

Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

