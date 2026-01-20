Siakam, Pacers square off against the Celtics

Indiana Pacers (10-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (26-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers take on Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The Celtics are 19-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 116.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Pacers are 7-22 against conference opponents. Indiana has a 4-27 record against teams over .500.

The Celtics average 116.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 118.3 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 110.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the 110.0 the Celtics give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 98-96 on Jan. 13. Pascal Siakam scored 21 points to help lead the Pacers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is shooting 39.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 27.8 points over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 48.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Josh Minott: day to day (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

