Houston faces Philadelphia on 3-game win streak

Houston Rockets (26-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 11-12 at home. Philadelphia scores 116.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Rockets are 11-12 in road games. Houston leads the Western Conference with 16.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.5.

The 76ers’ 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.5% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30 points, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 21.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 50.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (injury management).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press