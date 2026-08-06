Mystics beat the Wings 96-92 to complete a 20-point comeback for 5th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 27 points and 13 rebounds, rookie Cotie McMahon scored 10 of her season-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Mystics overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 96-92 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Washington trailed 76-56 with three minutes left in the third quarter. But the Mystics went on a 12-0 run in the fourth to tie it at 86-all with 3:38 remaining.

McMahon completed a three-point play with three minutes left to give Washington its first lead of the game at 89-88. Then, Sonia Citron made a shot in the lane on back-to-back possessions to make it 93-88 with 1:12 left.

Washington had a foul overturned with 33.2 seconds left and McMahon scored at the other end for a 95-90 advantage.

Citron and Georgia Amoore each scored 12 points for Washington (17-12). Kiki Iriafen added 11 and Michaela Onyenwere had 10.

Jessica Shepard had 22 points and 11 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season, and Alanna Smith added 21 points and 11 boards for Dallas (19-12). Paige Bueckers scored 17 points and Arike Ogunbowale had 15.

Dallas was held to 12 points in the fourth.

Up next

Wings: Host Golden State on Friday at American Airlines Center.

Mystics: Stay home to play Atlanta on Friday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball