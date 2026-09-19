Kaitlyn Chen makes five 3-pointers on the way to 17 points off the bench, Valkyries beat Fire 82-66

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 17 points off the bench with a career-high five 3-pointers, Laeticia Amihere also scored 17, and the Golden State Valkyries returned from the break for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup to beat the Portland Fire 82-66 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Tiffany Hayes had 13 points and seven assists, while Kayla Thornton contributed 13 points and four rebounds. Veronica Burton made a franchise-record six steals as the Valkyries played without star Gabby Williams and top reserve Janelle Salaun, both of whom played for the French team that lost to the U.S. 97-79 in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Golden State coach Natalie Nakase served as an assistant for the Americans, and she is being cautious with her team’s health ahead of the WNBA playoffs. The Valkyries (30-11) are in second place behind Minnesota in the league standings.

Frieda Buhner scored 14 points and Nyadiew Puoch had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Fire.

Portland guard Carla Leite, also on the French team, started and missed her initial four shots before finishing with 12 points and six assists. The Fire lost their third straight game and sixth out of their last seven.

Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini played for Italy in the World Cup and also rested Friday.

Chen shot 6 for 10 and 5 of 8 from deep as Golden State finished 13 of 37 from 3-point range, also getting three 3s apiece from rookie Juste Jocyte and Thornton.

Up next

Fire: Visit Los Angeles on Sunday.

Valkyries: Host Seattle on Saturday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer