Golden State hosts Las Vegas to open semifinals

Las Vegas Aces (31-13, 17-6 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (32-12, 15-8 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Valkyries host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Valkyries host the Las Vegas Aces to begin the WNBA playoffs semifinals. Las Vegas went 3-0 against Golden State during the regular season. The Aces won the last regular season meeting 92-73 on June 21. Jackie Young led the Aces with 21 points, and Cecilia Zandalasini led the Valkyries with 12 points.

The Valkyries have gone 15-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the WNBA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiah Stokes averaging 2.0 offensive boards.

The Aces are 17-6 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas scores 91.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Golden State scores 82.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 85.8 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Golden State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Valkyries. Gabby Williams is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

A’ja Wilson is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Aces. Young is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 96.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Dana Evans: day to day (knee), Stephanie Talbot: day to day (leg), NaLyssa Smith: out for season (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press