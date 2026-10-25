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Indiana travels to Brooklyn for conference matchup

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By AP News

Indiana Pacers (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pacers -7.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays Indiana in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Brooklyn finished 20-62 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Nets averaged 105.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.9 last season.

Indiana went 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 120.4 points per game and shoot 48.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Tyler Bilodeau: out (shoulder).

Pacers: Ben Sheppard: day to day (meniscus), Johnny Furphy: out for season (acl), T.J. McConnell: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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