SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stephon Castle had 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 123-107 on Monday night without Victor Wembanyama and other key starters.

Wembanyama sat out with back tightness after posting 50 points and 19 rebounds Saturday in a 114-91 win over New Orleans. De’Aaron Fox (shin) and Dylan Harper (hip) were also ruled out against Sacramento, yet the Spurs shook off a sluggish start and improved to 8-0 on the road.

Julian Champagnie made six 3-pointers and scored 22 for San Antonio. He added seven rebounds, three assists and a block.

Luke Kornet had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Devin Vassell finished with 16 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Kings before fouling out. He shot 8 for 9 from the field.

Zach LaVine scored 18, and De’Andre Hunter added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Sacramento led by 12 in the first quarter and dominated the paint early behind 10 points and six rebounds from Sabonis.

Champagnie vaulted the Spurs into the lead with a personal 14-4 run, hitting four 3s to cap his 17-point second quarter. San Antonio outscored Sacramento 41-23 in the period for a 60-51 halftime lead.

The Spurs used a 21-5 run in the third quarter to balloon their lead to 22 points, led by nine straight from Castle.

Sacramento cut it to 102-94 in the fourth before San Antonio closed it out. The Spurs went 23 for 25 at the free-throw line compared to 9 of 14 for the Kings. Sabonis fouled out on Castle’s drive to the basket with 3:25 left.

Sacramento gave up 20 offensive rebounds and 26 second-chance points.

Up next

Spurs: At Portland on Wednesday.

Kings: At Golden State on Wednesday.

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A previous version of this story corrected that Wembanyama had 19 rebounds on Saturday, not 18.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By ADAM CAMARENA

Associated Press