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Bucks take on the Pacers on 3-game slide

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By AP News

Indiana Pacers (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pacers -4.5; over/under is 239.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup against Indiana as losers of three in a row.

Milwaukee finished 32-50 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Bucks averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.

Indiana finished 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Pacers averaged 27.7 assists per game on 40.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Pacers: Ben Sheppard: out (meniscus), Johnny Furphy: out for season (acl), T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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